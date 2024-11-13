Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Price

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

HAIN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $6.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $600.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $394.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 164.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 43,873 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.