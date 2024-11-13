Barclays Lowers GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $6.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.07.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $4.70 on Monday. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $83,921.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 165.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

