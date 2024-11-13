Barrington Research Comments on Franklin Covey Q1 Earnings

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Franklin Covey in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $84.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.38 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of FC opened at $39.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $519.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Covey by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 12.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the second quarter valued at about $17,022,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 242,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 140,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

