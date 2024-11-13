Barrington Research Forecasts DENTSPLY SIRONA Q1 Earnings

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $17.77 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 430.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

