Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.09. Black Iron shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1,104,179 shares trading hands.

Black Iron Stock Up 12.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Black Iron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Iron Inc engages in the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.