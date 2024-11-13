Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 900.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,924 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 3.4% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,334,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 943.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Broadcom by 947.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 689,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,000,000 after buying an additional 623,983 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 912.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 913.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 78,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $176.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.31 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.08 and its 200 day moving average is $158.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 184.19%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

