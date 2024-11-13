Brokerages Set Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Price Target at $2.75

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.75.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.06.
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.
