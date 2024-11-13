Brokerages Set Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) PT at $23.40

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

BZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kanzhun by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,875,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,711,000 after buying an additional 203,594 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in Kanzhun by 79.8% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,700,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,220,000 after buying an additional 2,529,725 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Kanzhun by 10.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,368,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,988,000 after buying an additional 507,337 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the third quarter worth approximately $64,220,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kanzhun by 109.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,157,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,251,000 after buying an additional 1,649,411 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. Kanzhun has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $263.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kanzhun will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

