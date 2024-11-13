Brookline Capital Management Comments on Imunon Q1 Earnings

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Imunon in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Imunon’s current full-year earnings is ($1.71) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Imunon’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMNN. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Imunon from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Imunon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Imunon Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMNN opened at $0.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. Imunon has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $46.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.14.

About Imunon

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

