Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the second quarter valued at about $438,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,108,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 367.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,753,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,087 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 15.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,534,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,788,000 after purchasing an additional 207,157 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 456.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 75,402 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on BUR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday, August 9th.

NYSE BUR opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $16.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

