Capital Performance Advisors LLP Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $239.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.78. The company has a market cap of $674.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $145.16 and a one year high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

