Carr Financial Group Corp Purchases 5,375 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,077.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 13.2% in the first quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 1.5 %

AVGO opened at $176.22 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.