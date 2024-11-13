Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Receives $201.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LNG opened at $214.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $217.95. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.19.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 57.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Free Report

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

