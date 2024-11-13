Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $645.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 85.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 607.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy’s name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

