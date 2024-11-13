Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 370.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 0.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Cintas by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $224.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $132.65 and a 12-month high of $227.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.80 and a 200-day moving average of $194.17.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

