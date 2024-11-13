Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the third quarter valued at $377,000. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,525 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,020,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group increased their price target on Coastal Financial from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $366,049.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,886,798.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coastal Financial news, EVP Jonathan E. Sand sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $74,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,155.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,302 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $366,049.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,886,798.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,977 shares of company stock worth $4,428,296. 16.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CCB opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. Coastal Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $975.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $185.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

