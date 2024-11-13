Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.10. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 8,181 shares traded.
Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $19.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is 24.45%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.
Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile
Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.
