Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.10. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 8,181 shares traded.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

