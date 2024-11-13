Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Short Interest Update

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Community Capital Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ALBY opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Community Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54.
About Community Capital Bancshares
