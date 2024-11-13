Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Short Interest Update

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Community Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALBY opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Community Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

