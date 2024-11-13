Comparing Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) & Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B)

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Prenetics Global and Bio-Rad Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prenetics Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 0 0 0.00

Prenetics Global currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.45%. Given Prenetics Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

25.0% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Prenetics Global and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prenetics Global -229.17% -15.70% -12.98% Bio-Rad Laboratories -30.18% 3.74% 2.65%

Risk and Volatility

Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prenetics Global and Bio-Rad Laboratories”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prenetics Global $21.74 million 1.89 -$62.72 million ($3.23) -1.39 Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.58 billion 3.70 -$637.32 million ($27.33) -12.25

Prenetics Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bio-Rad Laboratories. Bio-Rad Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prenetics Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Prenetics Global

(Get Free Report)

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. In addition, the company, through its equity interests in ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited, is involved in genomic profiling of solid tumors through ACTOnco. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, and transfusion laboratories. In addition, the company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

