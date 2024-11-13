Covestor Ltd Acquires 1,033 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 274.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Dropbox by 548.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 81.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $64,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 464,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,935,790.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $64,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 464,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,935,790.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 351,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $8,824,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,658,649.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,952 shares of company stock valued at $11,544,337 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dropbox

Dropbox Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.