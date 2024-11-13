Covestor Ltd Acquires 343 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in YETI were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of YETI by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth about $76,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in YETI by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,690,000 after acquiring an additional 57,582 shares in the last quarter.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

