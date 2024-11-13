Covestor Ltd Acquires 3,611 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 678.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on U. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Unity Software from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,579,617.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $5,147,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,876,112.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $536,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,579,617.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Unity Software stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

