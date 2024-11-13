Covestor Ltd Buys 2,010 Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 50,250.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,185,000 after acquiring an additional 225,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 850,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 510,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,753,000 after purchasing an additional 60,339 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 608,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 43.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after buying an additional 126,315 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $51.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on StepStone Group from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

StepStone Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ STEP opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. StepStone Group LP has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 115.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.87.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

