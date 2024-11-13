Covestor Ltd Grows Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,826.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 562.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBH opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.92. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $82.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $283.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

