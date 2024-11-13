Covestor Ltd Has $101,000 Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 160.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 66,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 40,728 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 53.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $108.00 to $96.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Jason P. Marino bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,719. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VAC stock opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $108.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average of $82.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.79.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Further Reading

