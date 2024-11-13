Covestor Ltd Has $108,000 Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,896,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,539.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,353 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.83 and its 200-day moving average is $132.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $85.75 and a one year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.62.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

