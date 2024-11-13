Covestor Ltd Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.0% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $418.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.72. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.77 and a fifty-two week high of $427.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $393,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,698 shares in the company, valued at $20,334,891.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

