Covestor Ltd Has $99,000 Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Covestor Ltd lessened its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMC. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 21.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 2.0 %

Commercial Metals stock opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $63.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price objective on Commercial Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

