Covestor Ltd Purchases 809 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 586.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,356,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,901,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,097,000 after buying an additional 187,019 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,524,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,446,000 after acquiring an additional 62,716 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,567,000 after acquiring an additional 296,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 723,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,649,000 after acquiring an additional 78,832 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

In related news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,169,075. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $111.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.99 and its 200 day moving average is $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.69. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on THO

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.