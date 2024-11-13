Covestor Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in RPM International were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,388 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the first quarter valued at $200,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.70.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Tracy D. Crandall sold 3,718 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $497,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,297.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,572 shares of company stock worth $7,988,133. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPM International Price Performance

NYSE RPM opened at $135.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.84 and a 200 day moving average of $117.41. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $96.72 and a one year high of $138.26.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

RPM International Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.