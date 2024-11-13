Covestor Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 248.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 85.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 57.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group stock opened at $323.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $249.24 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.03 and a 200 day moving average of $317.83.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

