Covestor Ltd Sells 164 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 49,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,909,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,194,000 after acquiring an additional 34,112 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 8,088.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,264 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 57,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 1,680.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $3,690,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,994 shares in the company, valued at $49,898,349.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $97.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.61. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.75.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

