Covestor Ltd Sells 331 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 93.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Stock Down 0.6 %

CIGI opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.16. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.98 and a fifty-two week high of $156.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIGI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $167.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Colliers International Group

About Colliers International Group

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.