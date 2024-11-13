Covestor Ltd Trims Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $30,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,582.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLI. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE HLI opened at $186.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $190.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.61.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $574.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.63%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.