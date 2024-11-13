Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,118 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,316,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,414 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $440,401,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,462,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,549,000 after acquiring an additional 224,463 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $685,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,623.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $685,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,623.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,660 shares of company stock valued at $5,974,334 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR stock opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average is $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $105.63.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.90%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.