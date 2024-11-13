Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 8,494 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 75.2% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 114.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 107,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 109,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.