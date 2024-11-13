Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $152,079,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 584.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,395,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,659,000 after buying an additional 1,191,529 shares during the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3,262.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 1,035,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after buying an additional 1,005,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,697,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,715,000 after buying an additional 987,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after buying an additional 695,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $45.46.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

