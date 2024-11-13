Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,645,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 696,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 312,113 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 56,683 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 300,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 52,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEF. HSBC upgraded Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Telefónica to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

