Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 3,051 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 81,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 149,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 621,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,507,639.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,507,639.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,141 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,519. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE JCI opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $87.16. The stock has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

