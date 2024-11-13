Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 388 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 137.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,462,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 356.0% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 87,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,490,000 after acquiring an additional 68,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $519.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.86.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM opened at $280.06 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $527.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.94 and a 200-day moving average of $332.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

