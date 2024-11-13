Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,061,277,000 after purchasing an additional 600,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,347,000 after buying an additional 809,605 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,695,000 after buying an additional 2,390,137 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,273,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,013,000 after buying an additional 494,604 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,993,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,084,848.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,588 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

