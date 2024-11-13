Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $1,192,350.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,731 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,253.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $1,192,350.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,253.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $194.01 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.03 and a 1-year high of $194.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.