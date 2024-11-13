Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $113.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $115.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.97.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.19.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

