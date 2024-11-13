Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMD. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ResMed by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 182.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.70.

ResMed Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $247.11 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.81 and a 12-month high of $260.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.08.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.08%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,777.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,777.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $203,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,272. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,260 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,967. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

