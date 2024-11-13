Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 46.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 423,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 71,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WEC. Barclays raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.9 %

WEC stock opened at $97.85 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $100.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average is $87.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,712.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at $716,208.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,712.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

