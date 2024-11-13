Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,554 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,376 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 684.6% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM stock opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

