Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.26 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,308. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

AWK stock opened at $132.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.90 and its 200-day moving average is $137.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $150.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

