Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.69.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $92.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,252.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $518,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,660.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,910 shares of company stock worth $3,916,760. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

