Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 52.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,516 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 2,359.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,783,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,354,000 after buying an additional 6,507,511 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $6,203,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $5,271,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,865,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,485,000 after purchasing an additional 166,131 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 164,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

EQNR stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.84. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $25.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

