Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 27.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 288,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,537,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NRG Energy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

NRG Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $92.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.11. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $102.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,688. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

